According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are interested in acquiring the talents of 15-year-old American striker prodigy Julian Hall. He recently made headlines as the second-youngest player ever to feature in the Major League Soccer, marking his debut with the New York Red Bulls.

Although the young player signed a new contract with the Red Bulls lasting until 2026, he is on the radar of several other top European clubs. Those include Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

Chelsea’s interest in Hall was sparked when he netted two goals against us during an Under-15s Generation adidas Cup match last April, which led the Blues into actively scouting him and even aiming to bring him in for a trial at Cobham. However, with Hall’s recent contract renewal, his club are in a position to demand a significant transfer fee and are anticipated to resist letting him go easily.