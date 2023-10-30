Borussia Dortmund could be looking for some defensive reinforcements in January to help bolster their annual title challenge to inevitable winners Bayern Munich, and according to Bild, one of the players they are eyeing at the moment is Chelsea’s own Trevoh Chalobah.

Bild claim that after opting against signing a center back in the summer and thus taking a ‘risk’, BVB have now ‘set sights’ on the Chelsea ‘star’ ... who has yet to star for us this season thanks largely to injuries (which have conveniently helped keep Chalobah’s situation out of sight as well).

But presumably Chalobah will be healed just in time for the January transfer window, and hopefully, for the sake of everyone involved, he will indeed find an enticing opportunity. Dortmund are unbeaten in the league so far this season, but sit just fourth, already four points behind the leaders, Bayer Leverkusen.

Chalobah had been linked most promisingly with Bayern Munich, though that narrative took a slight turn recently with Bayern waffling a bit. Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur have also popped up amid the speculation, which will only increase as we draw closer to January.