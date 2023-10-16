This situation has been bubbling just under the surface since the summer, and unfortunately it looks quite unlikely to change. As such, Fabrizio Romano’s claim that Chelsea and Trevoh Chalobah are “both” expecting to “part ways” in January is hardly surprising. Or new. But it is topical, I suppose, and his tweet (is it still called a “tweet”?) got over twenty thousand likes. Of course, Romano could tweet out the phone book (do we still have phone books?) and still get all the likes. But I digress.

So anyway, the team most consistently linked with Chalobah for said January divorce continue to be Bayern Munich, who have revamped their sporting department over the past few months (and may not be done yet) following a summer of mixed success in the transfer market (signing Harry Kane but failing to complete a couple deadline day transfers). Whether they will be more serious this time than the last, we can only hope so for Chalobah’s sake.

All that said, Mauricio Pochettino has made it a point to not kick Chalobah to proverbial curb just yet, and the 24-year-old was recently spotted back in training (at least “partially”, as per the official website). Given our penchant for injuries and our lack of rotation in defense so far this season (Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill have played practically every minute), a lot could still happen in the next couple months to change the Chalobah narrative.

I often come back to the Antonio Rüdiger situation in 2020-21, but he went from starting just two Premier League games before the turn of the year, to being indispensable in our ultimate Champions League triumph five months later. Circumstances are a bit different obviously, but you never know in football.