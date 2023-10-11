The idea of Victor Osimhen coming to Chelsea will be celebrating its four-year anniversary in a couple months, and to gear up properly for this rumor mill birthday, ESPN are bringing us the hard-hitting news that we have “added” Osimhen our “list of possible January targets”.

If that sounds inconsequential enough, don’t fret. The report assures that it is “unclear at this stage” if we will “formally pursue Osimhen in January”. So basically it’s a nothing-story. Our “potential” interest in Osimhen is as old as Osimhen’s standing as a (potential) top-tier striker.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old looks to have mended things with Napoli, at least for now, after the whole TikTok mocking incident from earlier this season. Osimhen doesn’t look any more likely to sign a new contract, but he has gotten back to scoring goals on the regular with 6 in 8 league appearances — though Napoli overall aren’t doing too hot so far. The defending Serie A champions are already seven points off the pace of league-leaders AC Milan, with head coach Rudi Garcia on the hot seat.