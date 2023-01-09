It took three months and two head coaches, but Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill has become a regular for Brighton & Hove Albion, and has now started their last seven games in all competitions, playing nearly every minute. He had made a couple substitute appearances in August and even started a League Cup match, but has had to wait and work hard to convince new head coach Roberto “Actually An Upgrade On Potter?” De Zerbi.

After his first Premier League start, Colwill said that he wanted to give his manager a selection headache. Mission, accomplished.

Colwill moved to Brighton as a pseudo-part of the (so far ill-advised) Marc Cucurella overspend, with the Seagulls keen to acquire him permanently at the time but eventually settling for a loan. There is no buyout clause in the deal either, but they remain hopeful of being able to keep him for good eventually — though obviously some of those decision-makers are now at Chelsea!

Meanwhile, Chelsea have gone out and acquired €40m-man Benoît Badiashile. But apparently, according to The Athletic, we still want to keep Colwill as well. Of course, we’ll have to see what the 19-year-old himself might want, which may not be what we want.

And in less positive youth news, young striker Jude Soonsup-Bell, who turns 19 tomorrow, is set to leave the club this summer this month, as per a report last week. He had worked himself up to the fringes of the first-team and even made his senior debut last season in the League Cup, but has fallen by the wayside for some reason.

His contract is up at the end of the season, but he has “decided to bring forward his departure”. We have made similar accommodations to youngsters in the past, so if that’s his choice, we will likely facilitate it. But it is still an unfortunate development for a young player who certainly had (and still has) some promise — and is apparently leaving because of the familiar “first-team pathways” reason.

Good luck, JSB!