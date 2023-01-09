Chelsea were rumored to be “looking at” a deal to sign João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid a couple weeks ago, but then that story got buried under all the Enzo Fernández drama — not to mention the actual football itself — but now it’s back and back with a vengeance.
The Athletic’s David Ornstein is reporting that Chelsea have reached a “verbal agreement” for a loan with Atlético, and while nothing is signed (thus the “verbal” part), the deal is “expected” to get finalized at €11m. That’s certainly a hefty loan fee for a six-month arrangement (unless it’s longer?), but somewhat below what Atléti were initially looking for. Presumably we’re also on the hook for the 23-year-old’s salary (€6m gross).
Félix is said to have been “attracted” by the Chelsea project, and we certainly could use some consistent attacking talent — which he himself hasn’t been since his €100m move to the Spanish capital (thus him being available on loan), but perhaps he can help his own reclamation project with our own reclamation project.
Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid. Fee ~€11m (below initial #Atleti ask). Man Utd + Arsenal keen so 23yo had choice & #CFC project appealed. More reinforcements to follow this month @TheAthleticFC #MUFC #AFC https://t.co/igZlGZuf8h— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 9, 2023
