Chelsea were rumored to be “looking at” a deal to sign João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid a couple weeks ago, but then that story got buried under all the Enzo Fernández drama — not to mention the actual football itself — but now it’s back and back with a vengeance.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein is reporting that Chelsea have reached a “verbal agreement” for a loan with Atlético, and while nothing is signed (thus the “verbal” part), the deal is “expected” to get finalized at €11m. That’s certainly a hefty loan fee for a six-month arrangement (unless it’s longer?), but somewhat below what Atléti were initially looking for. Presumably we’re also on the hook for the 23-year-old’s salary (€6m gross).

Félix is said to have been “attracted” by the Chelsea project, and we certainly could use some consistent attacking talent — which he himself hasn’t been since his €100m move to the Spanish capital (thus him being available on loan), but perhaps he can help his own reclamation project with our own reclamation project.