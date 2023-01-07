Chelsea had already confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana last week, but were not able to complete the deal until receiving the proper paperwork and international clearances. Evidently, we’ve now managed all that, with the club officially announcing the arrival of the 20-year-old striker, who will even “hope to be involved” in the FA Cup match against Manchester City tomorrow.

Fofana has been assigned the No.27 shirt, which was last (briefly) seen on Tino Anjorin and Andreas Christensen before then. It’s been assumed that Fofana would head out on loan, but maybe with Armando Broja’s injury Fofana will stay (and assuming his work clearances allow it).

Chelsea have also confirmed the signing of young Andrey Santos this morning, which was announced by his former club, Vasco da Gama yesterday. The 18-year-old has not been assigned a squad number (might also have to wait for some work permit stuff), nor is it confirmed how long his contract with the club may be, though we can safely assume something long-term.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also confirmed the squad numbers that have been assigned to new signing Benoît Badiashile and also to young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who’s now officially at the club after finishing out the MLS season on loan at Chicago Fire.

Badiashile has been assigned the No.4 shirt, which has stood vacant since Andreas Christensen left in the summer.

Slonina, who may yet head out on loan for the second half of the season, picks up the No.36 shirt, which is not one worn regularly though did get assigned to fellow goalkeeper Lucas Bergstöm last season, and the likes of Academy boys George McEachran, Kyle Scott, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek before then.