Chelsea continue to be used by Shakhtar Donetsk to drive up Mykhaylo Mudryk’s transfer fee, with the Blues apparently holding “positive” talks with the Ukrainian Premier League club this week. Their sporting director, Darijo Srna, even turned up at Stamford Bridge last night to watch us play against Manchester City!

Srna, a former very good player who had his own little Chelsea transfer saga back in 2010, is now pulling the same strings from the other side of the table, and trying to get Arsenal to meet their asking price of £60m plus £20m in add-ons. They have rejected two offers so far from the Gunners, as they continue to keep upping the Chelsea ante.

Meanwhile rumors such as from The Guardian, continue to of course also claim that there is actual interest from our side, and we are now supposedly “prepared to pounce” for the young winger, who celebrated his 22nd birthday last night as well ... and who still quite clearly has his heart set on Arsenal.

Forget the pounce; it’s time to bounce!