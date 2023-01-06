Official: Chelsea sign Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama

Vasco da Gama have confirmed the transfer of promising young midfielder Andrey Santos to Chelsea. The 18-year-old joins the Blues following his breakout season in the Brazilian second division, where he was a key player in a campaign that ended in promotion back to Brazil’s top league after a two-year absence for the historic club.

Chelsea have yet to confirm this signing, for some reason.

Unlike previous prospects straight outta Brazil, Santos isn’t coming for cheap. Chelsea are reportedly paying €13m up front, with €7m in potential add-ons based on future performances. He may be highly rated, with the likes of PSG and Manchester City also following him, but that’s still a considerable investment.

Santos has reportedly signed a 5.5-year contract with Chelsea, but is expected to head out on loan first before any sort of first-team integration might be on the cards.

Welcome, Andrey! Let’s win some things!