Official: Chelsea sign Benoît Badiashile from AS Monaco

Chelsea have added another piece to our defensive puzzle today, by signing centre back Benoît Badiashile from AS Monaco for a reported fee of around, or just under, €40m.
The 21-year-old passed his medical earlier this week, and has signed a 7.5-year contract good through the 2029-30 season.
Welcome to Chelsea, Benoit Badiashile! #BonjourBenoit pic.twitter.com/4Hn38DZEnL— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2023
Badiashile may be young, but he’s got extensive top flight experience already, with well over 100 senior professional appearances for Monaco in domestic and European competitions. And he’s even collected a couple senior caps for France (but was not part of their World Cup squad)!
Given the large transfer fee — though still below Monaco’s initial €50-60m demands — we should expect to see the big man make his debut for us very soon.
“We’re delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea. He’s an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead”
-Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali; Source: Chelsea FC
Welcome, Benoît! Let’s win some things!
