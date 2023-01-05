Official: Chelsea sign Benoît Badiashile from AS Monaco

Chelsea have added another piece to our defensive puzzle today, by signing centre back Benoît Badiashile from AS Monaco for a reported fee of around, or just under, €40m.

The 21-year-old passed his medical earlier this week, and has signed a 7.5-year contract good through the 2029-30 season.

Badiashile may be young, but he’s got extensive top flight experience already, with well over 100 senior professional appearances for Monaco in domestic and European competitions. And he’s even collected a couple senior caps for France (but was not part of their World Cup squad)!

Given the large transfer fee — though still below Monaco’s initial €50-60m demands — we should expect to see the big man make his debut for us very soon.

“We’re delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea. He’s an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead” -Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali; Source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Benoît! Let’s win some things!