Hakim Ziyech loan deal in limbo after Chelsea errors; PSG to appeal to league — reports

By David Pasztor Updated
Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech has been sat in the PSG offices for practically the entire day, but he may not be getting his loan move after all. While both teams had agreed over terms of the six-month loan, the deadline for submitting the paperwork was missed.

Reports in France place the blame fully at Chelsea’s feet, with the Blues apparently sending the wrong documents not once, not twice, but “several” times! Impressive incompetence, that, if true.

Either way, as things stand, Ziyech’s deal is off, though perhaps not all hope is lost. Owing to those mistakes by Chelsea, PSG are planning to appeal with LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel), who are the ruling body for the French pro leagues. This would seem to indicate the move was cleared by FIFA (who have to clear it since it’s an international transfer), but did not meet the French league deadline.

Since it’s past midnight now, the appeal won’t be heard until tomorrow morning (Tuesday) at the earliest. But hopefully the LFP prove reasonable and allow this thing to go through anyway. Otherwise it’s going to get real awkward when Ziyech shows up at Chelsea training again...

