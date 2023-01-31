Having made a late push for his favors, PSG have successfully agreed a loan with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech, a move that was seemingly unlocked by our success in getting the Enzo Fernández deal agreed — even though he plays a fairly different position.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, it’s a simple six-month loan for the second half of the season, without any further options or obligations — though perhaps with the implicit possibility of a more permanent arrangement in the summer. PSG are paying some unspecified amount as a loan fee and are presumably also covering Ziyech’s not inconsiderable wages (which were a stumbling block for many other suitors, especially from Serie A).

Seeing Ziyech link up with the likes of Messi, Mbappé, and Neymar could be quite fun from a neutral perspective, and perhaps he can help them go deep in the Champions League. He may have been inconsistent in Chelsea Blue, but at his best, he’s very much a difference-maker and game-winner.

Good luck, Hakim!