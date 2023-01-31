 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News ENZOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Filed under:

Chelsea, Benfica agree Enzo Fernández transfer — reports

HERE WE FUNNING GO

By David Pasztor
/ new
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Oh

Oh?

Oh!

OH!

Ohhhh

Ohhhhhhhhh

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

OHHHHHH

OOHHHHHHHHHHHYEAHHHHHHH

HERE

WEEEEE

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Yes, it’s happening.

It’s really happening!

(Unless something really silly happens, which of course isn’t out of the realm of possibilities because we’re talking about the last few hours of Transfer Deadline Day, the true witching hour, where wins turn into losses and losses turn into wins and plans pay off and plans crumble and crumbles turn into mountains and mountains get moved and moves get made and everybody loses their mind and, and, and, and ... [breathe] ... and yeah.)

So anyway, Chelsea have reportedly agreed the transfer of Enzo Fernández, at long last, and not for tomorrow, not for next week, and certainly not for next summer, but for right now, for right this minute — and it better be this minute because the transfer window slams shuts in like 60 minutes! Although, we can request a one-hour extension, if needed, to midnight GMT.

Better get to faxing!

(Also, he better be worth all this hype and of course the Premier League-record transfer fee of €120m+ ... wowza!)

