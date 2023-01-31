Oh

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Benfica to sign Enzo Fernandez for a British record fee. Saga over. #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 31, 2023

HERE

WEEEEE

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Enzo Fernández to Chelsea… HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea & Benfica #CFC #DeadlineDay



Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.



Boarding set to be completed — London ✈️ @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/YGwY4QGseQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Yes, it’s happening.

It’s really happening!

(Unless something really silly happens, which of course isn’t out of the realm of possibilities because we’re talking about the last few hours of Transfer Deadline Day, the true witching hour, where wins turn into losses and losses turn into wins and plans pay off and plans crumble and crumbles turn into mountains and mountains get moved and moves get made and everybody loses their mind and, and, and, and ... [breathe] ... and yeah.)

Aceptada la oferta de Chelsea. Enzo Fernández deja Benfica. Rui Costa cedió.

*️⃣La operación se hizo en €120.000.000 en varios pagos. #TratoHecho pic.twitter.com/3bVVVfYXZC — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 31, 2023

So anyway, Chelsea have reportedly agreed the transfer of Enzo Fernández, at long last, and not for tomorrow, not for next week, and certainly not for next summer, but for right now, for right this minute — and it better be this minute because the transfer window slams shuts in like 60 minutes! Although, we can request a one-hour extension, if needed, to midnight GMT.

Better get to faxing!

(Also, he better be worth all this hype and of course the Premier League-record transfer fee of €120m+ ... wowza!)