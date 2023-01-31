 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News

Chelsea, Benfica ‘come closer’ on Enzo Fernández agreement ... for the summer? — report

A deal, but also no deal?

By David Pasztor
Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

As Chelsea work feverishly to try to wrangle an agreement out of Benfica for Enzo Fernández in the next three hours, before the January transfer window slams shut, one potential solution that’s started to gain some traction is to strike a deal for the summer instead — either as a loan back, a la Lyon and Malo Gusto, or as a pre-contract, a la RB Leipzig and Christopher Nkunku.

This would allow Benfica to see out the season with Enzo, and also allow Chelsea to beat out all other suitors for the 21-year-old’s signature. Sure, he wouldn’t actually play for us until next season, but we would also get to avoid a bidding war in the summer.

This idea has now been floated by the Telegraph’s Matt Law as well in his latest update on the situation, which claims that while we are getting “closer” regarding the “structure” of a potential deal, we still do not have an agreement. Hope remains of a swift resolution still, but that seems increasingly unlikely now...

