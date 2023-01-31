Opposed to reports earlier today stating that Enzo Fernández will stay at Benfica, there is now “heightened optimism” that a deal might be struck, somehow, with the Athletic reporting that “Benfica have agreed to let Fernández undergo a medical in Portugal for the event of a deal going through”.

That's deadline day in a nutshell for you!

That said, this is a very minor victory, if we can call it that, in a much bigger battle that still doesn’t seem winnable. Benfica have remained insistent that a full release clause would have to paid, and we don’t seem any more willing to pay that now than 31 days ago, at the start of the window.

Of course, this a deal that we do need most certainly, especially considering the impending departure of Jorginho, which leaves the already weak Chelsea midfield even weaker.

Here’s hoping it goes through, somehow.