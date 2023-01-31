Official: Arsenal sign Jorginho from Chelsea

Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho has followed in the footsteps of former Chelsea veterans David Luiz, Willian, and Petr Čech in signing for Arsenal, completing his deadline day move with just hours to spare.

Unlike the other three, Jorginho will bolster actual title chances over at the Emirates and he could prove an important signing for them in fulfilling those aims. They enter the second half of the season with a five-point lead and a match in hand over Manchester City.

We've shared some great times, Jorgi.



Wishing you the best for the future! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 31, 2023

But that fight is not our fight, and Jorginho’s departure is a necessary step in our big-money rebuild — the reported £12m fee that Arsenal are paying is paltry in comparison, but every little bit helps to (eventually) balance the books.

Jorginho divided opinion throughout his time at Stamford Bridge, but with over 200 appearances, 29 goals (almost all from the penalty spot with a hop and a skip), and four trophies to his name (including Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup, and the Club World Cup) he’s a permanent and important part of our history.

He arrived as “Sarri” Jorginho but he leaves as “Chelsea” Jorginho, just as he said he would.

Fare thee well, Chelsea Jorginho!