Well then, that was quick!

Chelsea and Arsenal have agreed a transfer for Jorginho, who will join the Gunners on a 1.5-year contract, with a one-year option to extend. Arsenal are reportedly paying £12m for the Chelsea Vice-captain, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

Arsenal have agreed deal with Chelsea to sign Jorginho. Worth £12m & personal terms in place on contract to summer 2024 + option to extend by 1yr. Expected at #AFC training ground today to undergo medical + complete #DeadlineDay move @TheAthleticFC #CFC https://t.co/6fK3jlyB8J — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2023

Jorginho had made it pretty clear that he wanted to stay in London, and this way he might even collect a Premier League title — playing at long last for a coach who was part of the gazumped Manchester City side in 2018, when Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli. So things should work out quite well for the 31-year-old.

Meanwhile, for Chelsea, it’s a decent chunk of change for a player whose time at the club was ending after 213 appearances and many goals from the penalty spot. The Boehly Era rebuild is officially underway, and Jorgi’s not part of that.