Chelsea, Arsenal agree Jorginho transfer — reports

By David Pasztor
Well then, that was quick!

Chelsea and Arsenal have agreed a transfer for Jorginho, who will join the Gunners on a 1.5-year contract, with a one-year option to extend. Arsenal are reportedly paying £12m for the Chelsea Vice-captain, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

Jorginho had made it pretty clear that he wanted to stay in London, and this way he might even collect a Premier League title — playing at long last for a coach who was part of the gazumped Manchester City side in 2018, when Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli. So things should work out quite well for the 31-year-old.

Meanwhile, for Chelsea, it’s a decent chunk of change for a player whose time at the club was ending after 213 appearances and many goals from the penalty spot. The Boehly Era rebuild is officially underway, and Jorgi’s not part of that.

