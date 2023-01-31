Chelsea and Tottenham traditionally do not do much, if any business — Gus Poyet in 2001 was the last direct transfer of note between the two clubs — but today we have agreed a transfer for Jude Soonsup-Bell.

The teenage striker was set to be out of contract in the summer and did not seem willing to extend and is thus being allowed to leave now — though it sounds like Spurs may have paid a token transfer fee to make it happen.

We are pleased to confirm the addition of Jude Soonsup-Bell to our Development Squad.



Welcome to Spurs, Jude — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2023

Soonsup-Bell joined Chelsea at the under-13 level and leaves six years later with many Academy goals and even a senior appearance, collected last season, in the League Cup quarterfinal win against Brentford.

JSB is set to go into Spurs’ under-21 side at first, but he surely has eyes for future pathways towards senior club football. He signed a contract through 2025, and if he does make it, our paths will probably cross once again.

Until then, good luck, Jude!