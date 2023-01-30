Hakim Ziyech was linked with Newcastle United and Everton earlier this window, but Chelsea appeared reluctant to let him go just yet, especially to another Premier League team.

He’s also been linked with various teams in Italy, but those guys never seem to have the money to pay him accordingly.

But what if a team from outside the Premier League, and with money to burn, were to approach us? Might we be more willing to deal, seeing as how Ziyech’s been steadily linked with a potential exit for going on twelve months now, if not longer?

PSG are putting that idea to the test, having made a late approach, according to a report from L’Equipe today. They say that Ziyech would be open to playing with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé — I mean, yeah, who wouldn’t! — though that there is no agreement currently between the two sides.

We have about 24 hours left to find one, should we choose to do so.