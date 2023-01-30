Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho is into the final six months of his contract, which means he can talk with other teams even if so far, all he’s wanted to do is talk with Chelsea over a new contract. However, that doesn’t look to be happening, and the 31-year-old midfielder seems likely to be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Unless he leaves before the end of the month!

Always been the case that Chelsea would listen to an offer for Jorginho this month if they get a midfielder in - the expectation is he will leave whether it’s tomorrow or end of season so would be wise to get some money. Arsenal would make a lot of sense. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 30, 2023

With barely 24 hours left in the transfer window, Premier League-leaders Arsenal are exploring their midfield reinforcement options, especially after seemingly getting priced out by Brighton for Moisés Caicedo. One potential alternative could be Jorginho, with the Gunners having made an “approach”, as per reports over the past couple hours.

That sounds random and silly, but Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was still the assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City back in 2018 when we gazumped them for Jorginho.

Could Jorginho follow in the footsteps of David Luiz, Willian, and Petr Čech? If we have decided to let him go anyway at the end of the season, getting a few million in return wouldn’t be the worst thing. We’re rebuilding after all, right?