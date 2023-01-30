Chelsea’s spending spree has not (yet) resulted in the associated “cull” that headlines blared about a few weeks ago, but the squad could get slightly debloated before the transfer window slams shuts tomorrow night (Tuesday, 11pm GMT).

Hakim Ziyech remains a primary possibility, and Conor Gallagher could be not far behind after Everton’s £40+5m offer today, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

While Gallagher’s said to be not too keen on going to a post-Lampard Everton and getting involved in what looks like a losing relegation battle, there are apparently other teams potentially interested in the 22-year-old as well, such as Newcastle or Aston Villa. And while Gallagher doesn’t want to leave his boyhood club and right now that does look “unlikely”, Chelsea may be entertaining offers and “inclined” to even accept them, especially if we can get the Enzo Fernández deal over the line.

And that would be most unfortunate, even if the price seems reasonable. The likes of Gallagher (young, homegrown, etc) aren’t the ones who are supposed to be on the chopping block!