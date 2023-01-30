 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea ‘very confident’ after making €120m offer for Enzo Fernández — reports

Testing

By David Pasztor
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pacos de Ferreira v SL Benfica - Liga Portugal Bwin Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Chelsea’s crack IMTF team have not wasted any time in swinging into action after landing in Portugal this weekend, and, according to multiple reports (Merlo; Telegraph; Athletic, etc) we have submitted an offer worth €120m for Enzo Fernández.

Behdad Eghbali will not take no for an answer! “Very confident”, we are.

The offer is said to contain no tricks and no gimmicks, but it is not a lump sum, coming in six installments (the first one bigger). While Enzo himself apparently has his bags packed, it’s still unclear whether Benfica would budge from their strong no-talks-only-clause stance, which would see them get the same €120m in one lump sum.

Benfica head coach Roger Schmidt continues to claim that they will not relent, but it’s not his call in the end.

“We all know that we have a situation with Enzo, that he has a clause in the contract, so that means if the player wants and there is a club who pays this amount of money, you cannot stop that. At this moment, he is our player and there is no deal.

“We will see what happens in the next two days. Enzo is our player… He is a great person and player. As long as the transfer window is open, you always have to expect that something can happen… we know how football business is. I can’t say anymore.”

-Roger Schmidt; source: Yahoo!

A little over 24 hours to go.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History