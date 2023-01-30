Chelsea’s crack IMTF team have not wasted any time in swinging into action after landing in Portugal this weekend, and, according to multiple reports (Merlo; Telegraph; Athletic, etc) we have submitted an offer worth €120m for Enzo Fernández.

Behdad Eghbali will not take no for an answer! “Very confident”, we are.

Chelsea are very confident in reaching a deal after talks this morning. Also told Fernandez is already preparing for a move. He wants #CFC. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 30, 2023

The offer is said to contain no tricks and no gimmicks, but it is not a lump sum, coming in six installments (the first one bigger). While Enzo himself apparently has his bags packed, it’s still unclear whether Benfica would budge from their strong no-talks-only-clause stance, which would see them get the same €120m in one lump sum.

Benfica head coach Roger Schmidt continues to claim that they will not relent, but it’s not his call in the end.

“We all know that we have a situation with Enzo, that he has a clause in the contract, so that means if the player wants and there is a club who pays this amount of money, you cannot stop that. At this moment, he is our player and there is no deal. “We will see what happens in the next two days. Enzo is our player… He is a great person and player. As long as the transfer window is open, you always have to expect that something can happen… we know how football business is. I can’t say anymore.” -Roger Schmidt; source: Yahoo!

A little over 24 hours to go.