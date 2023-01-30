Official: Cesare Casadei joins Reading on loan from Chelsea

Cesare Casadei has been a key player for PL2-leading Chelsea U21, but the former Inter Milan youngster, who joined us in the summer, will get his first taste of proper senior football now, after going on loan to Reading for the rest of the season.

The move was confirmed today by both clubs, with the 20-year-old linking up with fellow loanee Baba Rahman at the Championship club.

Cesare Casadei will spend the rest of the season on loan at Reading.



Good luck, Cesare!

Hopefully Casadei can find some quality minutes under the guidance of Royals coach Paul Ince, the former England and Manchester United midfielder. (His cousin, Rohan Ince, was once a Chelsea trainee.)

We’re very pleased to announce the loan signing of Cesare Casadei from @ChelseaFC until the end of the 2022-23 season.



#HailCesare — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 30, 2023

Casadei was one of the first to arrive at Chelsea under our new m.o. of spending big on younger players, and the apparent plan was always to have him settle for six months before finding an appropriate loan move. He’s been a standout in the under-21s and should be ready for this step.

Good luck, Cesare!