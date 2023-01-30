 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official: Cesare Casadei joins Reading on loan from Chelsea

Rise and rise

By David Pasztor
Chelsea v Aston Villa - Al Wahda Challenge Cup Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Cesare Casadei has been a key player for PL2-leading Chelsea U21, but the former Inter Milan youngster, who joined us in the summer, will get his first taste of proper senior football now, after going on loan to Reading for the rest of the season.

The move was confirmed today by both clubs, with the 20-year-old linking up with fellow loanee Baba Rahman at the Championship club.

Hopefully Casadei can find some quality minutes under the guidance of Royals coach Paul Ince, the former England and Manchester United midfielder. (His cousin, Rohan Ince, was once a Chelsea trainee.)

Casadei was one of the first to arrive at Chelsea under our new m.o. of spending big on younger players, and the apparent plan was always to have him settle for six months before finding an appropriate loan move. He’s been a standout in the under-21s and should be ready for this step.

Good luck, Cesare!

