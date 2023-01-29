Tiémoué Bakayoko has played about 10 minutes of football in the last twelve months, but apparently that wasn’t enough to persuade him to leave his current predicament at any and all cost possible.

According to the latest reports out of Italy, the 28-year-old midfielder has rejected all offers and suitors and is thus set to stay and finish out his loan with AC Milan until the end of the season — and presumably set to ride the bench until the end of the season since Milan have made it patently clear that they will not play him, in order to avoid triggering a mandatory purchase clause.

#Bakayoko ha rifiutato tutte le destinazioni: resta al #Milan fino al termine della stagione @cmdotcom — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) January 27, 2023

Bakayoko was reportedly all set to join Adana Demirspor in Turkey this past week, with Chelsea willing to cancel his contract and let him leave for free, but it looks like that move won’t be materializing, for whatever reason. Bakayoko does have 18 months left on his contract with us still...