Official: Chelsea sign and loan back Malo Gusto to Olympique Lyonnais

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyonnais today, on a 7.5-year contract through 2030 — further increasing our already record January spending — as well as his loan back to Lyon for the remainder of the season.

That’s not an ideal solution for our current right back predicament, but is apparently part of the long-term masterplan, with the club reportedly viewing the 19-year-old as “the best right-back aged under 20 in Europe”. So we decided to plunk down the €30m or so, plus add-ons, even though he will not be actually joining us for good until the summer.

Gusto did fly to London to complete his medical, sign all the things, and get the various bits of media completed as well, but he will see out the rest of the season in Ligue 1 with Lyon, who will be hoping for a better finish than their midtable form so far.

Best of luck, Malo Gusto; we’ll see you soon!