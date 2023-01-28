Moisés Caicedo’s declaration on social media that he wants to leave Brighton & Hove Albion hasn’t exactly gone down well with the club, entirely unsurprisingly, but the Seagulls aren’t exactly giving in yet to his demands either.

As per Sky Sports, Caicedo has been “told to stay away from training” until the end of the transfer window on Tuesday. Meanwhile, as per the Independent, Caicedo’s suitors have been told to pay up if they want to get a deal done. Brighton had rejected £55m from Chelsea and £60m from Arsenal and are apparently still holding out for £90m.

Neither team seem too keen on going that high, though a potential rib injury suffered by Thomas Partey in yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup may change Arsenal’s thinking.

Brighton appear to be banking on Caicedo re-committing himself to the club if no one pays the outrageous fee, which is a risky move but not without precedent.