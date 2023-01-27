Moisés Caicedo hints at record transfer to Arsenal ... or Chelsea?

Moisés Caicedo was said to be “considering a transfer request” after Brighton & Hove Albion rejected bids of £55m and £60m from Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively, and while it’s unclear if he ever pressed that button, it sounds like he will be getting his wish either way.

It’s still unclear whether his wish is tinted Blue or red, but I suppose we’ll find out soon enough.

Brighton's stance unchanged, despite Caicedo's statement.



Naturally, those within club unimpressed with advice he's been given. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Caicedo took to Instagram to explain his actions and decisions, which apparently will result in a new Brighton transfer record. The Seagulls’ current record is the £60m+ they collected from Chelsea in exchange for Marc Cucurella last summer.

“I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart. “I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador. “I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. “The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.” -Moisés Caicedo; source: Instagram

Time to work those phone lines, Mr. Potter!