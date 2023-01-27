Chelsea are committed to making this the silliest January transfer window ever, but in a good way, and as such, it should come as a surprise to no one (except maybe Jean-Michael Aulas) that we have reached an agreement to sign Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyonnais.

Of course, Aulas did say that Gusto isn’t leaving the club until the end of the season at the earliest, and that’s technically still true. According to multiple reports, such as The Athletic, Chelsea have reached an “agreement in principle" to sign the young right-back for €30m + add-ons, the transfer itself isn’t set to go through until the summer (just like with Christopher Nkunku) — or perhaps there will be a loan back, which is in effect the same thing.

So while it is truly amazing news that we are finally signing a right back to provide cover for the extremely talented Reece James, unfortunately said cover won’t be available until next season, which is annoying because we (also) need the cover now.

Either way, good deal, good signing, good times! (Except maybe the results... And the injuries... And the lack of cover... And the weather... Maybe not such good times then.)