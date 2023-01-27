According to reports from The Guardian and The Athletic, Arsenal have had a £60m “fixed bid” rejected by Brighton for the talents of midfielder Moisés Caicedo. This follows a similar response to the “verbal offer” of £5m less from Chelsea earlier. Clearly, Brighton do not want to let go of the 21-year-old midfielder, certainly not right now.

But Caicedo may yet be tempted into something drastic, with the Mail reporting that he is “desperate to force through a move to either Arsenal or Chelsea” and is thus “considering his options with the possibility of submitting a transfer request to secure his dream move”. Despite such bold language, the report does not specify whether Caicedo’s London dream is tinted blue or red. Only one way to find out!

With just four days to go in the transfer window, it’s unlikely that any such major deal gets done, but if Caicedo starts agitating for a move and either Arsenal or Chelsea come back with a bid of £80-100m ... well then we might get more whining from Jürgen Klopp.