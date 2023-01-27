 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Moisés Caicedo ‘considering’ transfer request after Brighton reject £60m Arsenal bid — reports

It’s about to get interesting?

By Fellipe Miranda and David Pasztor
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Netherlands v Ecuador: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

According to reports from The Guardian and The Athletic, Arsenal have had a £60m “fixed bid” rejected by Brighton for the talents of midfielder Moisés Caicedo. This follows a similar response to the “verbal offer” of £5m less from Chelsea earlier. Clearly, Brighton do not want to let go of the 21-year-old midfielder, certainly not right now.

But Caicedo may yet be tempted into something drastic, with the Mail reporting that he is “desperate to force through a move to either Arsenal or Chelsea” and is thus “considering his options with the possibility of submitting a transfer request to secure his dream move”. Despite such bold language, the report does not specify whether Caicedo’s London dream is tinted blue or red. Only one way to find out!

With just four days to go in the transfer window, it’s unlikely that any such major deal gets done, but if Caicedo starts agitating for a move and either Arsenal or Chelsea come back with a bid of £80-100m ... well then we might get more whining from Jürgen Klopp.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History