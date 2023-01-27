Official: SC Paderborn sign Bashir Humphreys on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Bashir Humphreys has joined SC Paderborn on loan for the rest of the season, as confirmed by both teams today.

Pader-who, you might say, but they are the club who recently appointed former Chelsea coach Benjamin Weber as their new sporting director. In fact, Humphreys is Weber’s second signing since taking the reins three weeks ago. The team were in need of a center back after Adrian Gryszkiewicz transferred to Raków Częstochowa in the Polish league earlier this month.

Humphreys had become a regular sight around first-team training in recent weeks and months, and the 19-year-old even got to make his senior debut in our FA Cup third round defeat at the Etihad a few weeks ago. He had been named to the bench on four other occasions in the Premier League. More recently he popped up with a rare goal in a 4-2 win over Fulham U21 in the PL2.

The 2.Bundesliga return from their winter break this weekend, with Paderborn hoping to put an end to their run of four straight defeats. They are in sixth place at the break, seven points out of the promotion zone.

Best of luck, Bash!