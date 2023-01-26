Olympique Lyonnais adamant Malo Gusto not going anywhere

Chelsea’s attempts to make this record-breaking January even more record-breaking has hit some snags this week, with the latest being Olympique Lyonnais’ insistence that 19-year-old right back Malo Gusto isn’t going anywhere this month.

This follows similar a proclamation from Benfica over Enzo Fernández, though this one comes from a club president rather than a head coach. Jean-Michael Aulas himself took to Twitter to declare that Gusto is staying until at least June 30, 2023 — i.e. the end of the season — at which point he will have one year left on his contract.

Puisque je participe de manière active avec Vincent Bruno Laurent à ce grand mouvement de l’hiver j’ai le plaisir de conforter L’équipe sur KTE mais aussi de préciser que Malo 1grand espoir de l’OL continuera de jouer avec l’OL au moins jusqu’au 30/06/23 https://t.co/wI0ybCMeIc — Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) January 26, 2023

So I guess we might go back in for the youngster at that point, having apparently identified him as a good backup option for Reece James, but a lot of things can change in six months. And unfortunately that doesn’t solve our need for the same right at this minute.

Chelsea were supposedly ready to bid €30-40m for Gusto, but a report in the Telegraph claims that Chelsea will not be “held ransom” over any potential deal in the final few days of the window, which might make things a bit more boring than earlier this month. Can’t get anyone without overpaying!