Olympique Lyonnais adamant Malo Gusto not going anywhere

By David Pasztor Updated
Olympique Lyonnais v AC Ajaccio - Ligue 1 Uber Eats Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Chelsea’s attempts to make this record-breaking January even more record-breaking has hit some snags this week, with the latest being Olympique Lyonnais’ insistence that 19-year-old right back Malo Gusto isn’t going anywhere this month.

This follows similar a proclamation from Benfica over Enzo Fernández, though this one comes from a club president rather than a head coach. Jean-Michael Aulas himself took to Twitter to declare that Gusto is staying until at least June 30, 2023 — i.e. the end of the season — at which point he will have one year left on his contract.

So I guess we might go back in for the youngster at that point, having apparently identified him as a good backup option for Reece James, but a lot of things can change in six months. And unfortunately that doesn’t solve our need for the same right at this minute.

Chelsea were supposedly ready to bid €30-40m for Gusto, but a report in the Telegraph claims that Chelsea will not be “held ransom” over any potential deal in the final few days of the window, which might make things a bit more boring than earlier this month. Can’t get anyone without overpaying!

