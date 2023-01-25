Benfica adamant Enzo Fernández not going anywhere

Chelsea are trying to squeeze in a couple more deals before next week’s transfer deadline, and one of those is expected to be for a midfielder — ideally as a permanent signing rather than just a temporary loan fix.

Obviously, our pie-in-the-sky signing would be Enzo Fernández, but after those talks broke down earlier this month, it doesn’t look like Benfica are willing to give even an inch. And in fairness, with just a few days left in the window, it’s not exactly a great time to try to get anything done. (See also: Moisés Caicedo, and just about any other potential deal.)

Benfica are in fact adamant that the 21-year-old is going nowhere, as expressed by their head coach Roger Schmidt, who earlier had accused Chelsea of trying to *gasp* turn Enzo’s head.

“When you see Enzo playing for Benfica you see a very happy player, in great shape. He’s not thinking about anything else. I’m not expecting to lose any of our regulars, and that’s why I see very focused players and I hope this stays that way.” -Roger Schmidt; source: Metro

Of course, if we just paid the release clause, we wouldn’t have to deal with Benfica at all.

It’s been evident for a while that the only way this gets done right now is by way of the release clause, and that very much remains the case.