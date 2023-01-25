Tiémoué Bakayoko may be finally getting rescued from career limbo, with Süper Lig club Adana Demirspor set to sign him up, according to a couple reports in Turkey and Italy.

The 28-year-old is said to be heading to Turkey by the week’s end for his medical and the necessary signatures on a 3-year contract with the club managed by former AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella.

Adana Demirspor ve Chelsea, Tiemoué Bakayoko transferi için anlaşmaya vardı.



• Adana Demirspor, Tiemoué Bakayoko ile sözleşme şartları için yarın bir araya gelecek. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) January 24, 2023

Bakayoko himself is technically still on loan at Milan, with six months left on that two-year agreement, but they have apparently agreed a loan cancellation with Chelsea. Chelsea, in turn, are probably letting Bakayoko leave for free — though one of the reports does say that we’ve agreed a “transfer” with Adana, which might mean the presence of a token transfer fee, even.

Our one-time €40m-midfielder hasn’t played any football since a 10-minute cameo late last season for Milan. They refused to play him this season to avoid triggering a purchase clause in his loan contract. His last appearance for Chelsea came back in 2018.

Bakayoko has been looking for a way out and forward for a while, so hopefully this is now indeed happening.