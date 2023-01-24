Chelsea already have a contractual agreement in place with 19-year-old right back Malo Gusto, but that part was never likely to be a problem. As per RMC Sport in France, a “long-term contract of more than 5 years” awaits the youngster’s signature, as soon as we can reach an agreement with Olympique Lyonnais.

That latter part could get tricky, with our opening “verbal” offer of an unknown amount reportedly knocked back. Gusto was rated at around €30m in prior rumors.

Meanwhile, Foot Mercato report that our contract offer is in fact for 6.5 years — minor details, really — but also that we seem to be some ways apart on an agreement with Lyon. Major details! Lyon, for example, may be wanting to keep him for the rest of the season on loan, which obviously wouldn’t quite work for us if we want Gusto to be the backup for Reece James right away.

Other teams are still in the mix, but we seem to be well ahead of them at the moment. All we have to do is close the deal, and then we can get some coffee.