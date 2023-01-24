Amid Chelsea’s rebuild by way of a most expensive youth revolution, the one consistently outstanding and outstandingly consistent member of the squad remains Thiago Silva — twice as old, twice as good!

In fact, the 38-year-old has been performing at a world class level ever since arriving for the princely sum of many zeros, but only zeros, three years ago, and is showing little sign of slowing down even as he leads the team in minutes (after finishing second in minutes for non-goalkeepers behind Antonio Rüdiger last season, and being voted WAGNH Player of the Year).

Given his importance on and off the pitch, for being a role model to everyone, for his quality, his leadership, attitude, aura, and literally everything else, it would behoove us to try to keep him around as long as we possibly can, to convince him that this is the best place for his remaining days as a player — and then his upcoming days as coach, too, probably.

Silva signed his current contract this time last year, and reports prior to the World Cup were expecting us to sit down with him once again and talk things over after the tournament’s conclusion. Apparently we hadn’t quite gotten around to doing that, but now, according to The Times (via the Mail), we are finally “set to offer” him that extension.

Let’s hope he accepts!