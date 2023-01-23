Chelsea’s previous attempt at hitting an Enzo Fernández-shaped home run ended with a giant swing and a miss, and with Benfica subsequently claiming the (moral) high ground even. Now, everyone knows that you shouldn’t attack when your opponent has the high ground — right, Anakin? — but The ToddFather cares not about such things and we’re thus “preparing” a new raid, according to the latest reports out of Portugal (via Sport Witness).

Chaaarge!

Presumably (as the report doesn’t detail much), we will have switched up our tactics or at least our armaments for this renewed attempt, which may or may not entail making an improved offer that comes closer to the €120m release clause that Benfica keep insisting on — either as a lump sum, or as a lump sum, or as a lump sum by way of actually activating the clause. Basically, they want the full asking price, as a lump sum. No interesting trades considered.

If Chelsea were to land a midfielder this window, we will have truly and completely obliterated all January transfer records. And if we land Enzo somehow, we will have truly had an astonishing month.