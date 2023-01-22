The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.

After getting gazumped so spectacularly by Chelsea for Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal were suddenly linked with Rice, who has been a primary transfer target for us for the last few years. That said, we won’t know if our current decision-makers rate Rice as highly as the Tuchel and especially the Lampard administrations did.

West Ham also know that Rice is likely leaving this summer either way, so it behooves them to drive up some interest and perhaps generate a bidding war between the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and also long-linked Manchester United — especially if the Hammers want someone to pay upwards of £100m. The 24-year-old will have just 12 months left on his contract at the end of the season.

That’s certainly a ton of money for any player, though Chelsea’s new owners have not shied away from spending record amounts. Still, Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández appear to be higher on our midfield wishlist at the moment.