One of the items at the very top of Chelsea’s new owners’ to-do list after acquiring the club in May of last year was to secure contract extensions for our best young, Academy-grown players. And indeed, we wasted little time in doing so with Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, and Armando Broja, agreeing new six-year deals through the end of the 2027-28 season with all three.

However, no such progress has been made in the case of Mason Mount, who’s now into the final 18 months of his contract. And while the assumption that he will eventually sign has remained unchallenged — stray rumors of contract demands or interest from the likes of Liverpool aside — you never really know in football.

So it’s good to see the latest report about this situation, from The Guardian, claiming that we’re “stepping up attempts” to agree a new long-term deal. Mount’s situation has been called “more complicated” in prior reports (than, say, Reece James’s), for whatever reason, but hopefully we can agree terms now and get this thing settled and done with.

Chelsea are trying to sort out Mason Mount’s contract. Liverpool planning a summer move if there’s no breakthrough. Meanwhile Brighton looking at potential replacements for Caicedo #cfc #lfc https://t.co/ta2ortOYFP — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 20, 2023

Meanwhile, along similar lines, we’re apparently also keen to get Levi Colwill signed on long-term, though presumably we would have to wait until the end of the season, when his loan at Brighton is finished.

Colwill, who still has 2.5 years left on his current contract, was spotted in the director’s box at Stamford Bridge during last weekend’s match, suggesting that we’re actively talking to him about this. His performances of late have everyone taking notice, so we might have to be extra convincing.

In more immediate concerns however, the 19-year-old is unfortunately set to miss up to six weeks after picking up a muscular injury in training this week.