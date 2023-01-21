Wonderfully named (and coiffed) Malo Gusto is the latest highly promising young player to pop up on the Chelsea transfer radar, with L’Equipe (via GFFN) reporting on Friday that the Blues “have made their interest known” and that “particularly high offers would be considered” by the Lyon front office.

The report doesn’t specify what would constitute a particularly high offer, but previous rumors that had linked the 19-year-old with the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur pegged the asking price at around €30m. Obviously overpriced, so right in our wheelhouse!

As alluded to in the previous paragraph, Chelsea’s interest is hardly unique and there’s undoubtedly plenty of agenting going on here either from the player’s or from Lyon’s side (or both!). Neither Gusto nor Lyon are having a great season at the moment, but he excelled for them last year (when Lyon were similarly stuck in midtable as right now) to put himself on the radar.