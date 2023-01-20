 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brighton hoping Moisés Caicedo stays, promise opportunity to leave in the summer

The Chelsea effect?

By David Pasztor
/ new
Everton FC v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

Chelsea’s initial bid for Moisés Caicedo may have been £20m short of the £75m asking price and thus rejected, but that’s unlikely to deter us from trying again with an improved offer, especially if the player himself were to push for a move.

That’s the scenario that current Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi’s trying to avoid having to deal with, by publicly promising an opportunity for the 21-year-old midfielder to leave in the summer and reunite only then with the former Brighton & Hove Albion head coach at Chelsea. (Chelsea don’t get namechecked specifically, but we can probably safely assume we’re one of the “big teams” knocking on the door.)

“Caicedo is very important for us and I hope he finishes the season with us. It’s always difficult to be certain but when big teams want our players, it’s good news for us.

“The best solution is that he finishes the season with us. If he continues to play like this in the last games, it’s possible that in the summer he can leave for another team.”

-Roberto De Zerbi; source: Goal

Todd Boehly’s money-printing machine that was installed in the basement of Stamford Bridge has clicked on once again however. Sorry not sorry, Roberto!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History