Chelsea’s initial bid for Moisés Caicedo may have been £20m short of the £75m asking price and thus rejected, but that’s unlikely to deter us from trying again with an improved offer, especially if the player himself were to push for a move.

That’s the scenario that current Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi’s trying to avoid having to deal with, by publicly promising an opportunity for the 21-year-old midfielder to leave in the summer and reunite only then with the former Brighton & Hove Albion head coach at Chelsea. (Chelsea don’t get namechecked specifically, but we can probably safely assume we’re one of the “big teams” knocking on the door.)

“Caicedo is very important for us and I hope he finishes the season with us. It’s always difficult to be certain but when big teams want our players, it’s good news for us. “The best solution is that he finishes the season with us. If he continues to play like this in the last games, it’s possible that in the summer he can leave for another team.” -Roberto De Zerbi; source: Goal

Todd Boehly’s money-printing machine that was installed in the basement of Stamford Bridge has clicked on once again however. Sorry not sorry, Roberto!