Brighton reject £55m bid for Moisés Caicedo; Chelsea inquire after Yves Bissouma at Tottenham — reports

By David Pasztor
Chelsea’s attentions in the transfer market look to be turning (back) towards midfielders, with Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo seemingly top of our current wishlist.

But despite the strong connections between the clubs, Brighton aren’t going to make it easy on us, New Brighton, and will likely hold out for their previously reported 75m asking price. As such, it’s little surprise that our 55m bid, as reported by The Athletic, has been rejected. We even put it on pretty letterhead and all, but the Seagulls have tossed that back in our faces like discarded cheeseburger wrapper. How rude!

Womp womp wompppp...

So, what’s better than a current Brighton midfielder for New Brighton? How about a former Brighton midfielder? Come on down, Yves Bissouma!

The 26-year-old joined Spurs from Brighton just six months ago, but apparently we’ve made an inquiry anyway, despite our long tradition of not dealing with Tottenham. The ToddFather cares not about your petty differences and history of not doing business!

Alas, Spurs rejected our inquiry as if Bissouma were Luka Modrić.

Double womp womp womp.

