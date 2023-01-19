Chelsea’s weeks-long interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke looks set to result in our latest signing in what’s already been a record-breaking January.

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, The Athletic and Eindhovens Dagblad, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Eredivisie side for the transfer of the 20-year-old left-footed winger. The fee is rumoured to be at €35m, which is “a big bag of money” for PSV. (Ed.note: and evidently just chump change for us.)

Madueke, an England youth international, was born in North London, in Barnet, and came up through the Crystal Palace and Tottenham academies before making a bold decision in 2018 to continue his career overseas. He’s become an important member of the PSV squad over the past couple years, with 80 appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 goals with 14 assists. He’s had more than his fair share of injury troubles however.

Whether Noni will actually be part of the Chelsea first-team right away remains to be seen, though the size of the transfer fee would indicate that we see him as someone who can make an impact right away at All The Wingers And Wide Players FC.