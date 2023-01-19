 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven agree €35m Noni Madueke transfer — reports

All The Wingers FC

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Fortuna Sittard v PSV - Dutch Eredivisie Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Chelsea’s weeks-long interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke looks set to result in our latest signing in what’s already been a record-breaking January.

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, The Athletic and Eindhovens Dagblad, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Eredivisie side for the transfer of the 20-year-old left-footed winger. The fee is rumoured to be at €35m, which is “a big bag of money” for PSV. (Ed.note: and evidently just chump change for us.)

Madueke, an England youth international, was born in North London, in Barnet, and came up through the Crystal Palace and Tottenham academies before making a bold decision in 2018 to continue his career overseas. He’s become an important member of the PSV squad over the past couple years, with 80 appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 goals with 14 assists. He’s had more than his fair share of injury troubles however.

Whether Noni will actually be part of the Chelsea first-team right away remains to be seen, though the size of the transfer fee would indicate that we see him as someone who can make an impact right away at All The Wingers And Wide Players FC.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History