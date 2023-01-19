 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brighton want £75m for Moisés Caicedo as Chelsea ‘test the water’ — report

Dip it low and pick it up slow

By David Pasztor
/ new
Ecuador v Senegal: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Few teams have gotten as much monetary benefit from Chelsea’s new owners as Brighton & Hove Albion have in the last six months, collecting nearly £100m in combined fees already from the transfers of Marc Cucurella (£63m), Zak Sturge (compensation payment), Graham Potter (£22m), his coaching staff, and a few front-office figures as well, including sporting director Paul Winstanley.

And they could be in line to add many more millions to that total, with the New Brighton Blues sniffing around midfielders Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, for at least one of whom we’ve already “tested the water”, even.

According to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have dipped a toe in at £65m, but OG Brighton have turned up the heat and “now” want £75m. We aren’t exactly known for driving a hard bargain these days, so why not, right? And as Jacobs details, the Seagulls have little reason to accept a transfer this month: interest is unlikely to wane in the 21-year-old Caicedo and a bidding war is quite likely in the summer anyway (see also: Enzo Fernández at Benfica).

That said, Chelsea’s biggest need at the moment is midfield help, so we may yet dive right in.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History