Few teams have gotten as much monetary benefit from Chelsea’s new owners as Brighton & Hove Albion have in the last six months, collecting nearly £100m in combined fees already from the transfers of Marc Cucurella (£63m), Zak Sturge (compensation payment), Graham Potter (£22m), his coaching staff, and a few front-office figures as well, including sporting director Paul Winstanley.

And they could be in line to add many more millions to that total, with the New Brighton Blues sniffing around midfielders Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, for at least one of whom we’ve already “tested the water”, even.

According to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have dipped a toe in at £65m, but OG Brighton have turned up the heat and “now” want £75m. We aren’t exactly known for driving a hard bargain these days, so why not, right? And as Jacobs details, the Seagulls have little reason to accept a transfer this month: interest is unlikely to wane in the 21-year-old Caicedo and a bidding war is quite likely in the summer anyway (see also: Enzo Fernández at Benfica).

That said, Chelsea’s biggest need at the moment is midfield help, so we may yet dive right in.