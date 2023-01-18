Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is into the final 18 months of his contract, and it sounds like he’s looking to maximize either his paycheck or his opportunities, or both, before signing his next long-term deal. As one should.

The Bees are currently challenging for the top-six, but there may be some interest in the 27-year-old from some of the “bigger” teams in the Premier League as well, like Manchester United, Chelsea, or even Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s the word from The Guardian, coming not 24 hours after Raya told Diario AS that he will not be making any decision about his future until after the season. What inconspicuous timing, that!

“Every player has goals and wants to improve. Now I am focused on my team and in the summer, we will see what happens. If they want to do business, they will have to do it but there is a long season left and I am only focused on doing it well. In the summer, we will assess my situation.” -David Raya; source: AS via Evening Standard

All three teams mentioned could conceivably be in the market for a goalkeeper in the summer of course, with none of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Édouard Mendy, David De Gea, or Hugo Lloris exactly entrenched and/or engendering too much confidence at their respective teams at the moment. (NB. There was a similar story about Jordan Pickford a few weeks ago as well, which might get louder if the Toffees were to get relegated.)

Until then, agents will continue agenting.