Conor Gallagher has been subject to a few speculative exit rumors over the past few weeks — even though Chelsea’s spending spree has not (yet?) extended to midfield positions — but according to the Daily Mail, our Academy star is not looking to leave his boyhood club. Certainly not this month.

The Mail claim that no fewer than five teams have made enquiries, including long-time admirers Newcastle United, plus Nottingham Forest, Southampton, (still Frank Lampard’s) Everton, and (former loan club) Crystal Palace, but the 22-year-old is “determined” to stay and keep fighting for minutes in the injury-hit but slowly expanding squad.

Gallagher got the nod on Sunday and produced a decent, positively impactful 60-minute shift in our 1-0 win over Palace, and afterwards he expressed his desire to keep playing and keep dominating.

“We’ve had a difficult run recently but we felt confident that we could come into this game and get the victory, so that was very pleasing. [We] want to dominate games and it’s a good three points for us. It’s something for us to build on now. “I was pleased with my performance. Before the game I said to myself that I wanted to get around the pitch and do everything I could to help the team win the match. I wanted to be as busy as possible and try and impact the game as much as possible. I felt as if I did that but it was a real team effort and we’ve got to be happy with the performance and, of course, the result.” -Conor Gallagher; source: Chelsea FC

Gallagher does have 2.5 years left on his contract still (thorough 2025), so there’s no huge rush to enter into any sort of move away. We could certainly use his versatility and unbridled enthusiasm at the minute.

Maybe we can revisit the situation in the summer as we continue the squad revamp and long-term direction setting.