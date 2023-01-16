RB Leipzig pretty much confirm ‘quite clear’ Chelsea move for Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea may have spent a record amount in the last two transfer windows (including the current one), but we’re far from done just yet. Another exciting forward in Christopher Nkunku is slated to join the team in the summer, with a transfer supposedly long agreed with both the player and his current club, RB Leipzig. (Mudryk, Nkunku, and maybe even João Félix? Oh my.)

Reports as far back as October already claimed that the deal was done after Chelsea snuck in a “secret medical” for the 25-year-old, and by mid-December those reports were upgraded to “100% closed” — though with neither team officially confirming anything.

Still, we can probably assume that things are as close as they can get to 100 per cent without actually being 100 per cent, especially after RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl’s most recent interview with Bild TV wherein he pretty much confirmed that Nkunku’s going to Chelsea after the season.

“With Christopher Nkunku, unfortunately, things are quite clear with Chelsea FC.” -Max Eberl; source: Bild TV via Bulinews

The last time Eberl was asked about this, he was still expecting a tough fight, but he’s now appeared to concede defeat. The transfer is expected to be valued “in excess” of the €60m release clause.

Nkunku, who leads the Bundesliga in scoring with 12 goals (in just 15 appearances) is currently still out with the knee problem that caused him to miss the World Cup with France, and is not expected to return for another few weeks. Better bundle him up in cotton wool!