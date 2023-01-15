Official: Chelsea sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea have gazumped Arsenal for the signature of 22-year-old exciting and highly rated winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has joined Chelsea in a €100m deal (€70+30m) today, signing a 8.5-year contract through 2031 (to help reduce his FFP impact).

Mudryk becomes one of our most expensive signings ever, and easily the biggest January move we’ve made. If all the bonuses and add-ons hit, he’ll become our second biggest transfer ever behind Romelu Lukaku (second time). No pressure, young one!

Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 15, 2023

Chelsea’s pursuit seemed to turn in our favor quite drastically this past week, with head coach Graham Potter among those getting personally involved in trying to convince Mudryk to choose Chelsea over Arsenal. Eventually he saw the light.

Been told Graham Potter had a phone call with Mykhaylo Mudryk to explain Chelsea project few days ago. #CFC



It was the first concrete step to tempt the player after the Chelsea/Shakhtar meeting in London last Wednesday — knowing that Mykhaylo priority was to join Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/z1wXaylzsr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2023

“We are delighted to welcome Mykhailo to Chelsea. He’s a hugely exciting talent who we believe will be a terrific addition to our squad both now and in the years to come. He will add further depth to our attack and we know he’ll get a very warm welcome to London.” -Todd Boehly & Behdad Eghbali; Source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Mykhaylo, cornerstone of the new future. Let’s wins some things!