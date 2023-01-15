 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official: Chelsea sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

By David Pasztor
Celtic FC v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

Chelsea have gazumped Arsenal for the signature of 22-year-old exciting and highly rated winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has joined Chelsea in a €100m deal (€70+30m) today, signing a 8.5-year contract through 2031 (to help reduce his FFP impact).

Mudryk becomes one of our most expensive signings ever, and easily the biggest January move we’ve made. If all the bonuses and add-ons hit, he’ll become our second biggest transfer ever behind Romelu Lukaku (second time). No pressure, young one!

Chelsea’s pursuit seemed to turn in our favor quite drastically this past week, with head coach Graham Potter among those getting personally involved in trying to convince Mudryk to choose Chelsea over Arsenal. Eventually he saw the light.

“We are delighted to welcome Mykhailo to Chelsea. He’s a hugely exciting talent who we believe will be a terrific addition to our squad both now and in the years to come. He will add further depth to our attack and we know he’ll get a very warm welcome to London.”

-Todd Boehly & Behdad Eghbali; Source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Mykhaylo, cornerstone of the new future. Let’s wins some things!

