Shakhtar Donetsk confirm agreement ‘very close’ with Chelsea for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Celtic FC v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Chelsea seem to have gazumped Arsenal rather hilariously for the signature of 22-year-old Mykhaylo Mudryk, who’s on his way to London to wear blue rather than red.

After setting Twitter afire with various reports, the transfer has been just about confirmed now by Shakhtar themselves. As per their official tweet, discussions were held with Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali and we are now “very close” on a transfer. It’d be a strange tweet to put out if the transfer weren’t practically agreed.

There had been some doubt about Mudryk choosing Chelsea over Arsenal, with everything seeming to indicate that he’s got his heart set on the latter, but it would appear that he has seen the light after all. The 22-year-old is expected to undergo a medical shortly and sign terms on a long-term contract, which may be 7 or perhaps even 8 years long (reports differ).

Mudryk is undoubtedly a talented young player, but excitement’s a bit tempered by his massive transfer fee and the squad’s massive need for help elsewhere first, namely midfield and wing-back depth. That’s no knock on him of course, and hopefully those other areas get addressed soon as well.

