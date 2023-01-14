Chelsea’s interest in highly rated Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been upgraded from “let’s squeeze more money out of Arsenal” to “oh wow they’re actually bidding that much”, with the Blues reportedly making a “stunning bid” that’s “close to” Shakhtar’s €100m (£88m) asking price — and have now apparently agreed terms over a transfer.

The fee breaks down to €70m up front, with €30m in unspecified add-ons.

The choice is now the player’s. Personal terms have not been agreed.

UDPATE: David Ornstein now says that personal terms over a 7-year contract have also been agreed! Oh my.

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for Mykhailo Mudryk. €70m + €30m add-ons. 7+ year contract agreed. Leaving Turkey for London to undergo medical. Not signed yet but done deal. W/ @SJohnsonSport @AdamCrafton_ @TheAthleticFC #CFC https://t.co/LlFyvfQvho — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 14, 2023

PREVIOUSLY:

That’s the word from Fabrizio Romano (exclusive!) as well as the Telegraph, among others, building on stories of co-owner Behdad Eghbali himself leading up the Chelsea delegation (including Paul Winstanley) to meet their counterparts at Shakhtar this week (in Poland, where Shakhtar are partially based these days due to the war in Ukraine).

Exclusive: Chelsea have reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk. €100m fee agreed between parties today after mission. #CFC



Chelsea now pushing on player side — as Mudryk priority has always been Arsenal.#AFC bid remains €95m add ons included. pic.twitter.com/PoIddYaARC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023

Chelsea’s interest had prompted Arsenal to slowly up their bid from €40m to €70m (plus add-ons), so this could be yet one more step in that process, but reports now also claim that Mudryk’s willing to consider a Chelsea move having previously had his heart set on Arsenal.

Gazump!

Doesn’t really need me to say it but this is correct - Chelsea are going for it https://t.co/j9gBMaNUhR — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 14, 2023

It should be noted that concurrent reports put Arsenal chief Edu Gaspar in Poland as well, also talking with Shakhtar officials, and also claiming that a transfer is imminent.

I guess we’ll see who wins this opportunity to spend big.

What say you, Mykhaylo?