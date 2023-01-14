 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea, Shakhtar Donetsk agree €100m Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer (*UPDATE*) — reports

Oh boy

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Celtic FC v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

Chelsea’s interest in highly rated Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been upgraded from “let’s squeeze more money out of Arsenal” to “oh wow they’re actually bidding that much”, with the Blues reportedly making a “stunning bid” that’s “close to” Shakhtar’s €100m (£88m) asking price — and have now apparently agreed terms over a transfer.

The fee breaks down to €70m up front, with €30m in unspecified add-ons.

The choice is now the player’s. Personal terms have not been agreed.

UDPATE: David Ornstein now says that personal terms over a 7-year contract have also been agreed! Oh my.

PREVIOUSLY:

That’s the word from Fabrizio Romano (exclusive!) as well as the Telegraph, among others, building on stories of co-owner Behdad Eghbali himself leading up the Chelsea delegation (including Paul Winstanley) to meet their counterparts at Shakhtar this week (in Poland, where Shakhtar are partially based these days due to the war in Ukraine).

Chelsea’s interest had prompted Arsenal to slowly up their bid from €40m to €70m (plus add-ons), so this could be yet one more step in that process, but reports now also claim that Mudryk’s willing to consider a Chelsea move having previously had his heart set on Arsenal.

Gazump!

It should be noted that concurrent reports put Arsenal chief Edu Gaspar in Poland as well, also talking with Shakhtar officials, and also claiming that a transfer is imminent.

I guess we’ll see who wins this opportunity to spend big.

What say you, Mykhaylo?

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History