Official: Chelmsford FC sign Eddie Beach on loan from Chelsea

Good luck, kid!

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The tradition of Chelsea goalkeeping prospects cutting their teeth on non-league football continues with Eddie Beach joining Chelmsford FC on loan for the rest of the season yesterday.

Chelmsford are fourth in the National League South, which is the sixth tier of the English football pyramid, and actually have the division’s second best defensive record so far, with just 20 goals conceded in 24 games.

A big reason for that had been the play of 19-year-old goalkeeper Ovie Ejeheri, but he’s now gone back to Arsenal after the termination of his loan. So Beach seems to be a replacement for him, and will be expected to compete with the older Jacob Marsden for the starting spot. So far, Marsden has started just three times in the league this season.

Beach, who came over from Southampton’s academy in the summer, had been our mainstay in goal for the U21 Development Squad, and it looks like Gabriel Slonina might replace him in that regard, at least for now. Gaga made his U21 debut in last night’s 2-0 win over Plymouth, which put us back on top of the PL2 table, at least temporarily.

